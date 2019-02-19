Scott Disick and Sofia Richie were just seen checking out megayachts in Miami

Turns out Scott Disick likes yachts.
Who’d have thunk it?
The “Keeping up with the Kardashians” fixture, aka Lord Disick, was seen checking out the sleek watercraft at the Miami Yacht Show in downtown on Saturday with his galpal Sofia Richie.
Insiders at the show tell Miami.com that the couple was most likely looking for a charter, not to buy.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Miami Herald
#ReadLocal
After spending quality time at the Super Yacht Miami section of the show where multimillion dollar megayachts run up to around 300 feet long, Disick and Richie took a private excursion to see boats from such top manufacturers as Ferretti, Viking and Azimut.
The trip wasn’t all business. The two dined at Disick’s pal David Grutman’s Miami Design District hip eatery Swan the night before.
Grutman Instagrammed the dinner, which was also attended by nightlife exec Mo Garcia and Kardashian pal Jonathan Chaban, aka Food God. The caption took a dig at Garcia’s fashion: a pink shirt with palm trees, calling it “fantastic.”
Disick also socialed a shot with Garcia on a dock in front of a yacht called “Incognito.”
“I’m almost on a boat,” wrote the father of three of the luxury charter. He is wearing a VIP pass around his neck.
It’s good to be the Lord.
Comments