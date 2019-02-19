Ana Navarro celebrates bridal shower with a drag bunch, conga line and the Estefans

Gloria and Emilio Estefan were seen making the best of their Sunday Funday at a popular local drag party brunch at R House Wynwood.
The famous couple were the surprise guests at political commentator Ana Navarro’s over-the-top bridal shower. The feisty talking head will be marrying former chairman of the American Conservative Union, Al Cardenas, in two weeks (their Macy’s registry says March 2). The groom to be previously worked on Jeb Bush’s presidential campaign in 2016. so yeah, you could say it’s a political marriage made in heaven.
Attendees say Gloria looked thrilled watching resident dancing server Anibal Castillo as he vogued and poured water all over himself to Miami Sound Machine’s “Dr Beat” just feet from the singing icon.
R House performers also did a special music mash-up specifically requested by Navarro, including such tracks as “Proud Mary” by Tina Turner, “Bodak Yellow” by Cardi B and “You’re The One That I Want,” from the “Grease” soundtrack.
But the major highlight had to be when patrons formed a huge conga line dancing to the beat of the Estefans’ classic hit “Conga,” led by brunch star Athena Dion. Gloria, Emilio and Ana are all seen laughing and dancing and encouraging stunned guests to join in the fun.
“Come on, shake your body baby, do the conga! I know you can’t control yourself any longer!” blasts the restaurant’s speakers as people jump to their feet and gyrate.
“Guys, I had a Drag Queen Bridal Shower today, where Drag Gloria Estefan got to meet my friend, real Gloria Estefan,” Instagrammed Navarro with a cute pic. “Oh, and Emilio played the Conga drums on the drag queen’s cheeks.”
The Republican strategist and frequent Trump critic and Cardenas got engaged last October. “The View” cohost made the announcement by tweeting a picture of her left hand with the the huge ring, captioning it, “Some happy personal news...”
According to Dade County court records, Cardenas filed for divorce from his wife Diana in April 2018. Their divorce was finalized in September, roughly one month before Navarro’s engagement post.
It is unclear when Navarro and Cardenas began dating.
