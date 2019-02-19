Report: Miami power couple Alonzo Mourning and wife Tracy are splitting after 22 years

After 22 years of marriage, power couple Alonzo Mourning and his wife, Tracy Wilson Mourning, is calling it quits, reports The New York Post. A source tells the publication they “quietly separated a couple of months ago.”
A check of Miami-Dade County court records shows no divorce filing by either party as of yet.
But an industry insider told the Miami Herald the report is accurate, and that the split is said to be “amicable.”
They first met in 1980 in Las Vegas, when the future NBA star was playing in the Las Vegas Desert Classic, a basketball tournament for star high school students. Wilson had moved to Vegas from Cincinnati to help care for a sick relative.
The seven-time All-Star and Tracy, both 49, moved to South Florida in 1995, when he joined the Miami Heat. They were married two years later in Anguilla and have three children: oldest son Trey, who played basketball at Georgetown; Myka, 18, and Alijah, 9.
The Mournings are heavily involved in philanthropy and charitable causes.
In 2002, Wilson Mourning created Honey Shine, which has worked with more than 1,500 girls, aka “Honey Bugs,” mentoring them and helping them with the college admissions process.
Every January the NBA Hall of Famer hosts Zo’s Winter Groove, a four-day event that focuses on helping budding basketball players and their families.
In 2009, they opened the Alonzo & Tracy Mourning Senior High in North Miami, which has a 92 percent graduation rate. It just celebrated its 10 year anniversary.
Mourning won an NBA Championship with the Heat in 2006. In 2009, he became the first Miami Heat player to have his number, 33, retired. He still works in the front office as vice president of player programs for the Heat.
They own a $4.5 million mansion in Pinecrest, but their current living situation is unclear.
