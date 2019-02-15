Want to go on a cruise with Cardi B and Post Malone? DJ Khaled is making it happen

Want to go cruising with DJ Khaled this summer?
Khaled, the popular Miami producer, is sweetening his high seas adventure by bringing Cardi B — fresh from her best rap album Grammy win — Post Malone and Lil Baby on board a Carnival Cruise Line for the Days of Summer Cruise.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Miami Herald
#ReadLocal
The concert cruise departs from Miami on June 28 and heads to the Bahamas, returning July 1.
Khaled’s shindig on the four-day cruise promises fans a meet and greet reception, multiple DJ sets, themed parties — where they say you’ll get to mingle “up close and personal with the headliners” — and a panel discussion.
The Days of Summer Cruise isn’t a new wave for DJ Khaled. His first festival-at-sea foray was in June 2017, when Khaled hosted Summerfest Cruise 2017, featuring Future, A$AP Rocky, Lil Wayne and Migos.
“We are going on the most major cruise the world has ever seen,” Khaled gushed over that inaugural adventure. (Bet Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley of Kiss had some similar hyperbole when they pumped up their own Kiss Kruise from Miami last Halloween week.)
The Days of Summer Cruise website goes live at 3 p.m. Friday so we’re sure we’ll hear more from Khaled and company, along with details on pricing.
Comments