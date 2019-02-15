News

Want to go on a cruise with Cardi B and Post Malone? DJ Khaled is making it happen

By Howard Cohen

February 15, 2019 01:24 PM

Cardi B performs at Power 105.1’s Powerhouse at Barclays Center in New York. Cardi B is nominated for Grammy Awards for best rap song and best rap performance.
Want to go cruising with DJ Khaled this summer?

Khaled, the popular Miami producer, is sweetening his high seas adventure by bringing Cardi B — fresh from her best rap album Grammy winPost Malone and Lil Baby on board a Carnival Cruise Line for the Days of Summer Cruise.

DJ Khaled and Cardi B are among the performers set for the Days of Summer Cruise in 2019 from Miami to the Bahamas.
The concert cruise departs from Miami on June 28 and heads to the Bahamas, returning July 1.

Khaled’s shindig on the four-day cruise promises fans a meet and greet reception, multiple DJ sets, themed parties — where they say you’ll get to mingle “up close and personal with the headliners” — and a panel discussion.

DJ Khaled and Post Malone are among the acts booked on the Days of Summer Cruise from Miami to the Bahamas in June 2019.
The Days of Summer Cruise isn’t a new wave for DJ Khaled. His first festival-at-sea foray was in June 2017, when Khaled hosted Summerfest Cruise 2017, featuring Future, A$AP Rocky, Lil Wayne and Migos.

“We are going on the most major cruise the world has ever seen,” Khaled gushed over that inaugural adventure. (Bet Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley of Kiss had some similar hyperbole when they pumped up their own Kiss Kruise from Miami last Halloween week.)

The Days of Summer Cruise website goes live at 3 p.m. Friday so we’re sure we’ll hear more from Khaled and company, along with details on pricing.

Howard Cohen

Miami Herald Real Time/Breaking News reporter Howard Cohen, a 2017 Media Excellence Awards winner, has covered pop music, theater, health and fitness, obituaries, municipal government and general assignment. He started his career in the Features department at the Miami Herald in 1991.

