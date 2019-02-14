Wisin & Yandel just surprised fans for Valentine’s Day with a new video for ‘Aullando’

Don’t have a Valentine?
You’re good. Three music stars have offered to stand in for the job.
Wisin Y Yandel and Romeo Santos released their sexy video for their latest single “Aullando,” (Howling) on the most romantic day of the year.
The reggaeton duo and bachata king respectively posted a sneak peek a day before on Instagram, and many commenters said they could hardly wait.
“Finally” wrote one fan.
“You guys are the best,” said another.
“What else can I say? You made my day,” summed up another follower.
According to production notes. the video was shot at El San Juan Hotel in Puerto Rico on the one day off that Wisin & Yandel had during their sold-out concert run at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico last year. Check out the hotel’s iconic chandelier in the lobby.
Directed by Dominican native Jessy Terrero, it starts with the sound of thunder, creepy howling and a full moon. Then you see a woman in a fur coat (with bikini underneath) who transforms into a wolf. You get the picture: She’s a maneater.
“Aullando” is the third single off Wisin & Yandel’s “Los Campeones del Pueblo,” and marks their return as a duo after a hiatus of more than five years.
Wisin & Yandel recently announced their U.S. tour, which kicks off in May and stops in Miami June 21 at AmericanAirlines Arena.
Tickets are on sale via Ticketmaster.com.
