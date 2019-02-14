News

‘Pray for me:’ ‘Jersey Shore’ star Ronnie Magro-Ortiz just completed rehab in Florida

By Madeleine Marr

February 14, 2019 11:26 AM

Miami.com file
Ronnie Ortiz-Magro hit rock bottom and decided to do something about it.

The “Jersey Shore” star just completed a stint in rehab for alcohol abuse and depression at Headwaters in West Palm Beach last month.

He has had a history of domestic drama with his baby mama Jen Harley.

“I decided to go to treatment because I wanted to be a better person, a better father for my daughter,” the reality star told UsWeekly. “Eventually, all the bad decisions I was making were going to lead me to places that I didn’t want to be. I wanted to be led to the place that I am now – that’s happy, healthy and the best role model for my daughter.”

On Wednesday, Ortiz Magro posted a picture of himself on Instagram looking carefree, with the caption, “Pray for me.”

Pray for me #LinkInBio #ChangingForTheBetter

So what’s next?

The 33-year-old is getting out of Sin City and headed to L.A.

The custody situation between him and Harley is unclear.

“All I can do is be the best person I’m going to be and be the best father,” he told Us. “If [Ariana] doesn’t live with me, she’ll grow up to the point where she’s able to make her own choice.”

