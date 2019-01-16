‘What happens in Miami never happens:’ Pitbull launches new restaurant ILov305

Don’t stop the party!
Pitbull unveiled his spanking new restaurant iLov305 Tuesday night and it did not disappoint.
Mr. Worldwide walked the red carpet in a smart, blue tux, took questions from press and hugged it out with fellow local superstar Flo Rida.
The “Gimme Everything Tonight” singer was asked what his favorite dish was off the Latin/steakhouse menu (from Las Vegas Chef Bryan Ogden).
Top choice: The fricase de pollo, aka chicken Fricassee, Pit told WSVN’s Chris Van Vliet. It’s a classic, hearty, salty/sweet stew.
“Then I’m working on one that’s called pollo a la barbacoa [tangy barbecue chicken], but there’s only special people that can make that one,” the entertainer added.
The 9,000-square-foot restaurant/bar/nightclub is located at the former Bon Air Hotel, at 1060 Ocean Drive. Expect a main dining room, three VIP rooms, a private lounge and four bars, as well as a full-on mojito bar.
The Grammy Award-winning artist said you don’t need to visit for just the food. It’ll be more of an, um, experience.
“The slogan here is, ‘What happens in Miami never happens,’ so when you come here, get ready to enjoy what convenient amnesia really means!”
iLov305 opens to the public later this month.
