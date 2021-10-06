What’s wrong with Ray J? The singer is in a Miami-area hospital: ‘Too much sickness’

Ray J

The good news: Ray J does not have COVID.

The bad news: The singer has pneumonia and remains hospitalized in a South Florida hospital, TMZ first reported.

His manager, David Weintraub, told the media outlet Wednesday that the entertainer has been there since the weekend.

Ray J, real name (William Ray Norwood Jr), was well enough to speak to TMZ via phone, saying that he was initially placed in the COVID wing, but all five coronavirus tests he was given were negative, and they moved him.

“I thought it was over,” the chart topper told the outlet, not mentioning if he was vaccinated. “I started praying and knew God is good so I just kept praying.”

He also confirmed his unfortunate diagnosis to gossip website Hollywood Unlocked. On the site’s Instagram, Ray J updated his situation in the comments section of the story: “God is good. Family with me. Just can’t be in here. Too much sickness.”

Over the summer, the “Love and Hip Hop” star and his (reportedly estranged) wife Princess Love relocated to South Florida from Los Angeles.

“Yo, Miami is alive,” Ray J told Only in Dade in July. “Miami is alive.”

Just last week, the 40-year-old Mississippi native was in the news for a different (better) reason. Ray J was trending on social media when a few shocked millennials figured out he was fellow pop star Brandy’s younger brother.

This story was originally published October 6, 2021 11:56 AM.