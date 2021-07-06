Welcome to Miami: Ray J and his wife are the Magic City’s latest celeb transplants

Ray J

South Florida has a new famous resident, and we hope he likes stormy weather.

Ray J announced that he’s making a fresh start in Miami.

Back in February, the rapper born William Ray Norwood Jr. told TMZ gave a reason why he and his wife Princess Love were relocating from L.A.

“Yo, Miami is alive,” Ray J told the website. “Miami is alive.”

At the time, the couple were having marital problems, but the parents of two seem to have patched things up. (Love filed for divorce in May 2020 but then filed a motion to dismiss two months later).

Last week, Ray J confirmed to Only in Dade that he came down to Miami for his birthday in January and never left.

The move looks to be career related.

According to gossip site The Jasmine Brand, Ray J and Love may be the latest cast members of “Love and Hip Hop: Miami.” This wouldn’t be too tough a stretch as they already were a part of the VH1 franchise, appearing on the Hollywood version.

Ray J and Love would be hooking up with the likes of faves Trina, Trick Daddy and Amara La Negra.

Ray J, who also runs electronics company RayCon, looks to be already enjoying himself, just not too much.

When asked what his signature “Only in Dade moment” was, the onetime “Moesha” star answered diplomatically.

“You know what? I could say something nasty, i would say something freaky, I would say something dirty, but I can’t, ‘coz I’m married now and I forgot.”

Don’t ask him to speak the lingo, though.

“Si, si, si, si, si! That’s all I know in Spanish!”

The Miami Herald requested a comment from VH1 about the casting change but did not immediately hear back Tuesday.