Shakira reveals she feels ‘naked’ when she performs and other shockers in cover story

Ellen von Unwerth for Cosmopolitan

The voice that won’t quit. The hips that don’t lie. There are so many #facts about the most googled pop star in the country, Shakira. And believe it or not, Colombian pop star is still reinventing herself at age 44, she tells Cosmopolitan in its November cover story, hitting newsstands Oct. 12.

On why it was “a total drag” to perform in front of her family as a child:

“I was shy. To this day, I find it hard to sing to a small group. It’s embarrassing. I feel a little silly, a little ridiculous, and a little naked. The stage and crowd and lights and applause of the people dress me. Once you take that away and you’re there with your voice — it’s such a private, intimate act, the one of singing and exposing your soul. It’s not a coincidence that people sing in the shower most of the time, because that’s when they’re completely naked and uninhibited and alone.”

What's Up Weekly A weekly look at what's cool in Miami's dining scene, nightlife and the latest events. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

On the value of humility:

“There are artists who always need a crowd. I don’t need that. I like disappearing for a while and just being a person. The outfit my kids love the most is my PJs. I’m glad they’re not going to remember their mom like the big pop star onstage covered in glitter.”

On ambition:

“It took a lot of work to be noticed. I wanted to reach the biggest audience possible. I was that ambitious. I do feel a little ashamed saying it out loud. From an early age, I really wanted the world. I wanted to share my music with as many people as possible. I wanted everyone to listen to me.”

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

On her amazing career:

“I’m the type of person who really needs to genuinely believe in what I do or I’d rather pass. I’m proud of having succeeded on my own terms.”