What a difference a year makes: When Shakira celebrated her birthday at Super Bowl LIV

Think back looong ago.

Feb. 2, 2020.

It was fittingly, Groundhog Day, Super Bowl LIV and also Shakira’s 43rd birthday

The Colombian superstar and Jennifer Lopez rocked the stage during the explosive, dazzling halftime show at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

What a difference a year makes.

A little over a month later, the world would shut down and coronavirus would become part of our collective lexicon.

Shakira, like the rest of us (well, the responsible citizens, anyway) has wisely hunkered down as we gradually roll out a vaccine and get back to normal, whatever normal was.

A year later, we wish the “Waka Waka” singer well and hope to see her back in the flesh when this is all over. Or at least in another self designed bikini to give us all the inspo to get through 2021.

The mother of two, whose partner Gerard Pique shares the same birthday, did not post anything celebratory on her big day, just a reminder to listen to her new song “Girl Like Me” with the Black Eyed Peas.

“Just heard that my @YouTube channel has reached 20 billion total views!” read her caption. “The support you guys all give me is beyond.”

Last year at a pregame press conference in Miami, Shak talked about how nervous she was to get up there and shake her hips with JLo.

“I think the relieving factor is that there are going to be people out there cheering for us, fans. And it’s in Miami!” she said. “It’s an important nest for the Latino community. It’s been a vital city for me. A huge part of my career has been forged here, and on my birthday too!”

Insert crying emoji here.