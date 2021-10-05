Justin Bieber just jumped into the cannabis industry. Where to get his stash in Miami

Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber is rolling up on a whole new gig that has nothing to do with music.

The pop star has a new joint project to promote. No, really — it’s a joint project.

The 27-year-old Canadian has launched Peaches Pre-Rolls, named after his hit summer song about the fruit (we think).

Fellow music star Jay Z also got into the cannabis market, launching Monogram earlier this year.

Bieber’s limited-edition product consists of five 0.5 gram pre-rolls featuring “premium indoor flower” starting at $32. The filtered, pre-rolled smokes come in a box of seven, with peach jam and a cool custom Bic lighter.

“I’m a fan of Palms and what they are doing by making cannabis approachable and helping to destigmatize it, especially for the many people who find it helpful for their mental health,” Bieber said in a statement. “I wanted to make sure that I was doing something with them that felt genuine, and Peaches felt like a good place to start.”

Adds Tyler Breton, Palms co-founder: “Our goal [is] simply to open the conversation and destigmatize recreational cannabis.”

Folks: It’s not recreational for all. You will need your medical marijuana card or a doctor’s note. In the United States, the use and possession of cannabis is still illegal under federal law.

Get Peaches Pre-Rolls by Palms at all Surterra Wellness store locations in Florida. There are two local spots: near the Dadeland Mall in Kendall at 6647 South Dixie Highway, and in Miami Beach at 1523 Alton Road.

More info: Surterra.com

This story was originally published October 5, 2021 11:16 AM.