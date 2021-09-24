Just like his ex JLo, Marc Anthony doesn’t stay single long. Who’s his new girlfriend?

Marc Anthony. Getty Images

Just like his famous ex, Jennifer Lopez, Marc Anthony does not stay single long.

A new woman ended up on his arm at the 2021 Latin Billboard Awards at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables Thursday night.

The salsa star was last linked to Italian model Raffaella Modugno. And before that: local model Mariana Downing. Before that, yet another model Shannon de Lima, his third (ex) wife.

So who is this new woman? The two kissed on the carpet outside the theater and seemed very couple-y. As in, they kissed. They didn’t do a full-on smooch the way Lopez and reignited flame Ben Affleck are known to do, but we saw definite PDA.

According to widespread media reports, the lucky lady is Madu Nicola. Shockingly, her Instagram is set to private but she was tagged by a stylist, Beauty by Harper. The woman’s profession is unclear but she’s not only drop dead gorgeous, but a bit of a dead ringer for Lopez. It’s also unclear if she lives in Miami.

Marc Anthony & his girlfriend!! Latin Billboard 2021 pic.twitter.com/i1ENQHzP7K — World Latin Honey (@WorldLatinHoney) September 24, 2021

Anthony, whose divorce from Lopez was finalized in 2014, sold his massive house in Cocoplum back in May, but still is a constant visitor to the Magic City.

Hey, we’re not judging. Nothing is stopping the 53-year-old father of six from dating up a storm. He’s a single man, just like Affleck was when he started up his thing after almost two decades with the former Fly Girl.