Welcome to Miami: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner just bought a massive home on the water

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas

Talk about living large and in charge.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s new South Florida home is absolutely massive.

The famous couple, who welcomed a baby girl last summer, definitely have enough room for more kids, if they so choose, or to have really, really good parties.

We’re talking a six bedroom, 8.5 bathroom waterfront mansion in Bay Point.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner bought an $11 million house in Bay Point, with access to Biscayne Bay. The house was owned by Cuban singers Willy Chrino and his wife Lissette until 2014. Handout

The pop star, 32, and “Game of Thrones” actress, 32, reportedly dropped right around $11 million for the styling, 10,000 square foot plus property which includes a pool, chef’s kitchen, spa and gym.

The 41-year-old totally renovated waterfront home has another musical connection: It once belonged to music legend Willy Chirino, The Real Deal reports. But other famous neighbors remain, including Enrique Iglesias, who has lived in this area with Anna Kournikova for years.

Sylvia Chamorro and Dina Goldentayer with Douglas Elliman co-listed the property; Compass real estate agent Carl Gambino represented the stars.

“This truly unique residence is where Aspen meets Miami,” reads the home’s description. “Influenced by Frank Lloyd Wright, the design inspires nature’s tranquility with indoor gardens, koi pond and a grand salon with 30 foot ceilings.”

Jonas and Turner have been long visitors to South Florida. Back in June, amid the first days of the Champlain Towers collapse, the singer brought pizzas to the family reunification center in Surfside.

