Miami Herald Logo
Miami com Logo
FL Keys News Logo
El Nuevo Herald Logo

News

Welcome to Miami: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner just bought a massive home on the water

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Getty Images file

Talk about living large and in charge.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s new South Florida home is absolutely massive.

The famous couple, who welcomed a baby girl last summer, definitely have enough room for more kids, if they so choose, or to have really, really good parties.

We’re talking a six bedroom, 8.5 bathroom waterfront mansion in Bay Point.

joejonas house
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner bought an $11 million house in Bay Point, with access to Biscayne Bay. The house was owned by Cuban singers Willy Chrino and his wife Lissette until 2014. Handout
What's Up Weekly

A weekly look at what's cool in Miami's dining scene, nightlife and the latest events.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The pop star, 32, and “Game of Thrones” actress, 32, reportedly dropped right around $11 million for the styling, 10,000 square foot plus property which includes a pool, chef’s kitchen, spa and gym.

The 41-year-old totally renovated waterfront home has another musical connection: It once belonged to music legend Willy Chirino, The Real Deal reports. But other famous neighbors remain, including Enrique Iglesias, who has lived in this area with Anna Kournikova for years.

Sylvia Chamorro and Dina Goldentayer with Douglas Elliman co-listed the property; Compass real estate agent Carl Gambino represented the stars.

“This truly unique residence is where Aspen meets Miami,” reads the home’s description. “Influenced by Frank Lloyd Wright, the design inspires nature’s tranquility with indoor gardens, koi pond and a grand salon with 30 foot ceilings.”

Jonas and Turner have been long visitors to South Florida. Back in June, amid the first days of the Champlain Towers collapse, the singer brought pizzas to the family reunification center in Surfside.

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Profile Image of Madeleine Marr
Madeleine Marr
Celebrity/real time news reporter Madeleine Marr has been with The Miami Herald since 2003. She has covered such features as travel, fashion and food. In 2007, she helped launch the newspaper’s daily People Page, attending red carpet events, awards ceremonies and press junkets; interviewing some of the biggest names in show business; and hosting her own online show. She is originally from New York City and has two daughters.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service