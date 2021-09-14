Shakira paid a special tribute to an important man in her life. It was not Gerard Piqué

Shakira paid tribute to her father, William Mebarak, on his birthday, calling him her “best friend.” Instagram Screenshot

Colombian superstar Shakira has once again made her family the subject a viral photo.

She broke her own rules of privacy when she posted adorable photos of her children Milan and Sasha, ages 8 and 6, at a water park where they learned to surf in artificial wave pools.

Now it’s her father’s turn. Shakira paid a heartfelt tribute on Instagram to William Mebarak that went viral among her 70 million followers.

The “Hips Don’t Lie” singer made a point to share a very important milestone with her followers: her father, whom she declared to be her “best friend” was celebrating his 90th birthday.

What's Up Weekly A weekly look at what's cool in Miami's dining scene, nightlife and the latest events. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The message was filled with the most noble sentiment of love and admiration and Shakira revealed the depths of a daughter’s love.

“Lovely Daddy, you have guided my steps, and you have lit my path,” confessed Shakira. “You have shown me that life is open and deep like a sea and thus, you have given meaning to mine by flooding it with your joy.”

Her father, she stressed, is “my inspiration, my collaborator and everything.”

Shakira signed the tender tribute as “your girl,” and says her father’s 90 years have been “spectacularly lived.”

Mebarak is in great health and this is evident in the photo, where he poses dressed in a white linen guayabera with his wife Nidia Ripoll, who wears a flowered shirt.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

His birthday party, which was attended by all of his children, was held in Miami, where the singer has a house.

One of the most touching moments of the celebration, reported Vanitatis, was when he was given the cake made by a family friend in which Mebarak’s passion as a writer was reflected in detail.

Shakira has also brought family fun to TikTok, recently posting a video with her children doing a dance to the rhythm of JBalvin’s “In da ghetto,” which the Colombian reggaeton player shared on his own Instagram.

She also took to social media to congratulate the great diva Beyonce on her birthday.

“Happy birthday! @beyonce. Thinking of you on your special day! ” she wrote in the caption of a photo in which both celebrities are radiant and happy.

Enjoy with your loved ones! Remembering the good times,” Shakira said in the publication.