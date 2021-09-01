Shakira rarely posted photos of her sons, now they are the new stars of her social media

Colombian superstar Shakira was never one to share pics of her beautiful children with soccer player Gerard Piqué on social media.

But last week, she posted some sweet photos of her sons Milan and Sasha, 8 and 6 years old, respectively, which went viral, scoring millions of likes on her Instagram.

The joy on their faces was worth sharing.

Shakira took her kids to Wavegarden water park, which offers world-class wave generating systems and surfing lagoons.

What's Up Weekly A weekly look at what's cool in Miami's dining scene, nightlife and the latest events. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The company has several locations and although Shakira does not identify which one she visited, she is obviously having a great time.

“Guess who I brought to @wavegarden_official!” she asked her 70 million Instagram followers.

In another unforgettable image, the pop artist hugs her youngest son in one of the pools, with green mountains in the background.

“Milan is really starting to enjoy this!” she wrote in the caption to accompany the photograph.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Shakira confessed that the ocean is her “happy place.” Last year she shared an Instagram post with her pink surfboard at a beachy paradise.

It is very rare to see photos of Shakira’s children, though earlier in August Piqué published a photo with the children, all dressed in white t-shirts and smiling directly at the camera.

Shakira has also taken the family fun to TikTok, posting a video of herself with her boys doing a dance to JBalvin’s “In da ghetto,” which the Colombian reggaetonero shared on his own Instagram.