This luxury oceanfront hotel spa in Miami Beach was named one of the best in the U.S.

Book a spa treatment at Carillon Miami Wellness Resort, and you get access to the luxury hotel’s oceanfront rooftop pool.

Have you checked your wellness lately? If not, you might consider heading to Carillon Miami Wellness Resort spa, which was just named one of the best spas in the country.

Travel + Leisure celebrated the luxury resort spa as one of the best spas in the United States, along with such heavy hitters as Arizona’s Canyon Ranch, in its World’s Best Awards survey. Readers rate properties — including top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, and airlines — on accommodations and facilities, treatments, service, food, and overall value.

The Carillon was the only Florida spa to make the top 15 list (at no. 11), earning high points for all around great service and amenities. One voter wrote that despite COVID safety protocols, the Carillon team still “knocked it out of the park,” adding that it was the “best spa experience with new experiences that are contactless, too, which is great for these challenging times.”

Some of the newest treatments at the Carillon include the Thermafacial, which boosts collagen and appearance, and Cryo One, which improves skin health and resiliency. The biostation, an anti-aging and wellness center, focuses on preventive care and healthy aging. And as a bonus, if you book a treatment, you’re also able to use the resort’s gorgeous rooftop pool.

The top-rated spa in the survey was the Japanese-inspired Shou Sugi Ban House in the Hamptons, which was rated the No. 1 spot for being intimate and a “completely immersive experience,” as one reader wrote.

This isn’t the first honor of the year for the Carillon spa. Earlier this year, it earned Four-Star honors in the 2021 Forbes Travel Guide.

Carillon Miami Wellness Resort

Where: 6801 Collins Ave, Miami Beach

More information: www.carillonhotel.com or 305-728-0479