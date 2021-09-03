‘Some not so good news:’ Bachelor star vows to fight after her recent diagnosis

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 11: Kelley Flanagan attends Chris Harrison’s Seagram’s Tropical Rosè launch party on March 11, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for Seagram’s Escapes) Getty Images for Seagram's Escap

“Bachelor” alum Kelley Flanagan had been feeling off for some time and finally has an answer about her health, and it has nothing to do with COVID.

The part-time South Florida resident, 29, tearfully told her Instagram followers earlier this week that she was diagnosed with Lyme disease.

“I just got some not so good news,” said Flanagan, who broke up with season 24 Bachelor Peter Weber in early 2021.

“I know I’ve shared so many of my health tips and tricks, have always told you that my body is super sensitive and I’ve always known something was a little bit off,” she said. “When I would consistently see how my body would react to things compared to family and friends, I decided to finally get tested for several different things and tested positive for Lyme disease and several other co-infections.”

The Illinois native, who in recent pics taken in Miami looks in perfect health, said the diagnosis is both “a blessing and a curse” because now she has an answer and can target different therapies.

There is no cure for often debilitating Lyme disease, which is contracted from an infected blacklegged tick, though it can be treated with antibiotics and managed through lifestyle changes. It is unclear how the reality star got bitten or where.

“I’m going to put so much of my time and energy into figuring this out and combating this,” Flanagan ended the caption. “Love all of you and let’s take on this new journey.”

