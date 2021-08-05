‘Two very different people’: ‘Bachelorette’ couple going through with divorce in Miami

“Bachelorette” fans who were hoping this couple could make it, look away.

Almost a year after separating, a divorce is in the works for “Bachelorette” season 7 star Ashley Hebert and her pick back in 2011, JP Rosenbaum, UsWeekly first reported.

Rosenbaum, 44, submitted paperwork to end the union in Miami-Dade County on July 28. The two were together almost a decade, married in December 2012.

“It is with a heavy heart that I share with you that, after months of separation, JP and I have amicably decided to go our separate ways,” the pediatric dentist, 36, wrote in October 2020 on Instagram. “We created the most beautiful children and shared memories that will never be forgotten. Our differences have taken a toll on our relationship and after years of attempting to repair the damage, we’ve decided that it is in our family’s best interest to create new and separate lives for our children.”

As for Rosenbaum, he wrote something similar, making sure fans knew no third party was involved:

“Please, please, please know that there is no one to blame, that there’s no event that triggered this decision, that no one is the victim, and that we’ve done absolutely everything we possibly can to try to salvage this marriage,” he added. “I think we’ve both come to realize that we are just two very different people, with very different personalities and perspectives, who just don’t see eye to eye on a lot life fundamentals, those which are the building blocks for a happy and healthy marriage.”

Despite their issues, the two seem to be coparenting like champs, sharing son, Ford, 6, and daughter Essex, 4.

Both the Maine native and businessman document their single parenting journeys in the 305 on Instagram.

Most recently, dad took the kids to a Miami Marlins game.

“It’s one of those rare moments in life where everything else just fades away, any stress or anxiety, any worries, any uncertainty, any pain,” wrote the native New Yorker. “And all that exists in the moment is love, excitement, happiness….AND BASEBALL!!”