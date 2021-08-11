Bikinis and twin selfies: Julio Iglesias’ daughter is grown up and living her best life

Captura de pantalla. Cristina Iglesias/Instagram Instagram

Julio Iglesias, the best-selling Latin artist in history, once said, “Passion has been in my DNA for generations.”

That DNA has been inherited by his gorgeous and influential twin daughters Cristina and Victoria, who are already 19 years old and have tens of thousands of followers on social media at their young age.

Cristina is a beautiful blonde with porcelain skin who exudes elegance and sensuality.

She knows it and is not shy.

In fact, she shares the natural gifts that she inherited from Iglesias and former Dutch model Miranda Rijnsburger, leaving her fans speechless with every sensual photo that she posts on Instagram.

Her profile shows that she likes the beach, loves animals and loves to photograph herself in a bikini.

And from time to time she posts photos with her twin sister Victoria, another beauty who is making her way in the world of high society.

Humble, elegant and proud of their Latin roots, Iglesias’ beautiful twin daughters came out of the background last year when they graced the cover of Harper’s Bazaar magazine.

The Iglesias twins defined their differences, but noted “we complement each other to get the best out of each one. We are adventurers, athletes, animal lovers and loyal to the people around us,” they said in the interview.

Although they are blonde with an impeccable Dutch look, they agreed that “we have the soul and the eyes of Spanish women.”

In the posts where she dazzles her fans on Instagram, Cristina only writes captions with one or two words or simply attaches emojis.

User comments are all compliments on her curvy figure and the emojis of hearts and kisses are as abundant as stars in the sky.

