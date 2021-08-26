This ‘Real Housewives of Miami’ star just lost her mother to COVID on her wedding day

One of the happiest days of her life turned to heartbreak Wednesday for Alexia Echevarria.

The “Real Housewives of Miami” star announced Wednesday that her mother had died of COVID that same day she was set to get married. The wedding to businessman Todd Nepola was canceled; the new date has not been set.

“Early this morning I lost my mom to the horrible and deadly COVID-19. The last couple of days have been a rollercoaster of emotions for me. I was on the road to marry the man of my dreams when I had to stop everything as my mother became ill,” Echevarria wrote on Instagram. “What was supposed to be the happiest day of my life today has turned out to be the saddest.”

The Venue magazine editor, who is shooting the “RHOM” reboot on Peacock and appears in the Netflix docuseries “Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami,” said her mom Nancy was “a woman of strength and beauty” who helped shape her into the person she is today.

“My best friend, my psychiatrist but above all, she was my mother. My mother was the kind of woman that was respected, admired, inspirational and so ahead of her times. She was a trailblazer in so many aspects of life,” wrote Echevarria. “A political refugee from Cuba, who put herself through medical school in the 1960s. Raised three children on her own with the help of my grandmother. A feminist and liberal with her social views. She always had an educated opinion. Her thoughts and views were so particular and unique. The crazy thing was she was always right!!”

The mother of two, 54, ended the post on a sweet note.

“I know you’re in a better place dancing and drinking champagne. Please watch over us, as I need all the help from up above. I now have another angel. Until we meet again.”