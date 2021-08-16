Not just for twerking spring breakers: Miami rated a top vacation spot for families

Airboat rides are one of the family-friendly activities that make Miami a popular vacation spot for people with kids. EL Nuevo Herald

Summer may be coming to a close — not in Miami, because it lasts until December here — but Tripadvisor has updated its Family Vacation Guide.

And in it, Tripadvisor announces that Miami is one of the best U.S. cities to visit with your kids.

Now we know what you’re thinking. Is Miami really an ideal spot to bring impressionable children, none of whom can afford and/or drink an $18 mojito? Tripadvisor took a look at its ratings across 100 different U.S. cities and says yes.

The study examined the number of “family-friendly” hotels, the number of attractions that were rated “good for kids” and the total number of “child friendly” restaurants, then looked to see what was highly rated by Tripadvisor users. The conclusion: Miami is the fifth best city in the U.S. for family vacations, tied with Los Angeles.

Here’s what Tripadvisor had to say about the Magic City:

“Miami makes the perfect vacation spot for families, often before or after a trip to Orlando’s theme parks.

In contrast to inland Orlando, Miami is home to a 35 mile stretch of beach including the world famous South Beach – a must-visit whilst you’re in town. The city is within driving distance of the Florida Keys, making it the perfect base for the road trip of a lifetime.

Home to 64 top-rated family hotels, 61 top kids attractions and 24 five-star family-friendy restaurants, the city makes for the perfect family destination for those who want to combine culture and entertainment with some of the USA’s best beaches.”

We could point out that South Beach is in fact part of Miami Beach, an entirely different city than Miami, but why quibble. Also: “whilst”? OK. If you must, Tripadvisor.

The top-rated family attractions, Tripadvisor writes, are the Black Police Precinct and Courthouse Museum; Everglades River of Grass Adventures and Miami Seaplane Tours.

Favorite family-friendly restaurants include Peruvian restaurant Cvi.che 105, which was ranked no. 2 in the U.S. in the Everyday Eats category in Tripadvisor’s 2021 Travelers’ Choice Restaurant Awards. Also mentioned: Mofongo’s Puerto Rican Restaurant and pizza spot Crust.

Top rated family hotels include Novotel Miami Brickell, Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Miami Wynwood Design District and Mandarin Oriental.

The best city for a family vacation was New York, followed by Orlando (naturally); San Diego; and Honolulu. Also making the top 10 list were Las Vegas; New Orleans; Tampa; and Chicago.