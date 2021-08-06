Are rappers Yung Miami and Sean Combs dating? The Internet seems to think so

Yung Miami and Diddy

Here’s a possible pairing we didn’t see coming.

Speculation is rife on the Internet that Sean Combs and Yung Miami are a thing.

Why: A certain since-deleted video the City Girls’ rapper shared on her Instagram stories Tuesday night. The local singer (real name: Caresha Brownlee) is sitting on the rap mogul’s lap guzzling from a bottle. Hmmm.

Yung Miami sits on Diddy’s lap in the club fueling more rumors that they’re dating pic.twitter.com/Fqm1moL5dE — BACKUP ACCOUNT (@JasmineBrandTHE) August 4, 2021

As for Diddy, his Instagram is a tad more cryptic. Jennifer Lopez’s ex has been sharing warm and fuzzy posts but about no one in particular.

What's Up Weekly A weekly look at what's cool in Miami's dining scene, nightlife and the latest events. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“LOVE does not begin and end the way we seem to think it does. LOVE is a battle, LOVE is a war; LOVE is a growing up,” Combs posted, quoting James Baldwin. “Welcome to The LOVE Era! August 3rd, 2021.”

But again, with Diddy you never know. The New York native has said changed his middle name from John to Love. (It’s real and on his driver’s license, folks).

But back to more important matters: 305 gossip.

Tongues began wagging about these two music stars after they were photographed looking cozy at Quality Contol CEO Pierre Thomas’ 40th star studded birthday party back in June in Atlanta.

The “Period” singer even posted a glam shot of her standing on a staircase holding Combs’ hand.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

So why not? Yung, who was most recently linked to Southside, appears to be single. As for Diddy, he also seems to be single, posting a cheeky throwback of him holding hands with La Lopez when they were a couple back in the day, thanks to the superstar’s rekindled romance with Ben Affleck.

That throwback post has since been deleted, too.; Combs said he meant no harm by it and wishes his famous ex well.

“It wasn’t no trolling involved, that’s just my friend,” the hip hop star told Vanity Fair of the nostalgic snap. “And I don’t have nothing to say about her relationship or her life.”