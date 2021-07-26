‘Back up!’ Watch rapper Travis Scott get mobbed by fans at this downtown Miami store

Travis Scott draws quite the crowd, and not just for his music.

The “Antidote” singer, who was in Miami for a weekend show at the Rolling Loud Festival, made a chaotic pit stop downtown Friday to show off his new adult beverage, CACTI.

Scott rode around downtown like a boss in a giant truck splashed with the name of the agave spiked seltzer.

At one point, the 29 year old native Texan jumped out of the truck at the 7-Eleven at Mary Brickell Village and all hell broke loose.

Video on Only in Dade shows onlookers going absolutely wild as Scott enters the store. Surrounded by bodyguards, the star, who has a daughter with Kylie Jenner, is immediately swarmed as he sips a can of the stuff and smacks hands with fans.

At one point, the rapper leaps on top of someone’s shoulders and bangs on the front door, screaming to the masses outside.

“Back up! Back up!” a man says.

The next day, hours before his set at Hard Rock, things seemed to have calmed down some. Scott posted a picture on his Instagram with a shopping basket in the aisles at Publix, though the supermarket’s location is unclear.

The lack of a crowd surrounding him could be due to the mask covering the hip hopper’s entire face.

The caption reads, “Mannnnn, this show I’m about to flip ground.”

In the comments section Publix responds: “A show powered by #PubSubs is guaranteed to be fire [three flame emojis].”