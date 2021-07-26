Miami Herald Logo
Miami com Logo
FL Keys News Logo
El Nuevo Herald Logo

News

‘Back up!’ Watch rapper Travis Scott get mobbed by fans at this downtown Miami store

CACTI

Travis Scott draws quite the crowd, and not just for his music.

The “Antidote” singer, who was in Miami for a weekend show at the Rolling Loud Festival, made a chaotic pit stop downtown Friday to show off his new adult beverage, CACTI.

Scott rode around downtown like a boss in a giant truck splashed with the name of the agave spiked seltzer.

At one point, the 29 year old native Texan jumped out of the truck at the 7-Eleven at Mary Brickell Village and all hell broke loose.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ONLY in DADE (@onlyindade)

Video on Only in Dade shows onlookers going absolutely wild as Scott enters the store. Surrounded by bodyguards, the star, who has a daughter with Kylie Jenner, is immediately swarmed as he sips a can of the stuff and smacks hands with fans.

At one point, the rapper leaps on top of someone’s shoulders and bangs on the front door, screaming to the masses outside.

“Back up! Back up!” a man says.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by flame (@travisscott)

The next day, hours before his set at Hard Rock, things seemed to have calmed down some. Scott posted a picture on his Instagram with a shopping basket in the aisles at Publix, though the supermarket’s location is unclear.

The lack of a crowd surrounding him could be due to the mask covering the hip hopper’s entire face.

The caption reads, “Mannnnn, this show I’m about to flip ground.”

In the comments section Publix responds: “A show powered by #PubSubs is guaranteed to be fire [three flame emojis].”

Profile Image of Madeleine Marr
Madeleine Marr
Celebrity/real time news reporter Madeleine Marr has been with The Miami Herald since 2003. She has covered such features as travel, fashion and food. In 2007, she helped launch the newspaper’s daily People Page, attending red carpet events, awards ceremonies and press junkets; interviewing some of the biggest names in show business; and hosting her own online show. She is originally from New York City and has two daughters.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service