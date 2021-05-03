Travis Scott celebrated his birthday in style in Miami. Kylie Jenner tagged along

Travis Scott

Travis Scott arrived in Miami, 305 style.

What a weekend, even by celebrity standards.

The rapper celebrated turning 29 in a big way. And we really mean big.

On his birthday (Friday), Scott touched down in Miami in a ginormous private jet. The sleek aircraft was a Christmas gift the hitmaker bought himself last year and hasn’t gotten around to using, TMZ says.

On Saturday evening Scott began the festivities at swanky South of Fifth steakhouse Prime 112. An insider told Miami.com the “Sicko Mode” singer and around 25 friends were seen being ushered into the hot spot by bodyguards and the maitre’d. The music star’s group (and security team) were whisked to the a private room on the second floor.

“Security was so tight,” dishes our source, “no one could get near him.”

On Sunday, the hip hopper then threw another dinner party for himself at David Grutman’s Brickell eatery Komodo. On the guest list, his (supposedly) ex partner, Kylie Jenner, who Insta’ed her arrival in a strappy sundress.

The two ate as privately as possible at a bird’s nest table in the outdoor garden, our insider tells us.

Perhaps they are back together, or are just amicable coparents discussing their 3-year-old daughter Stormi Webster (Scott’s real last name). But by the looks of Jenner’s Stories, this trip looks like a reconciliation is in the offing.

The two proceeded to the reignited LIV on Sunday party at LIV at The Fontainebleau Hotel. Jenner, 23, hung out in the DJ booth, while Scott did his thing. One Story shows her high heeled shoe playing footsie with Scott.

It sure looked as if these two are back together but Scott has no pics of Jenner and the reality star gave no hint as to her relationship status.

The only clue was a caption on the cosmetic titan’s pre-game party pic: “Blurry nights.”