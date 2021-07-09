The music video JLo filmed in Miami in a sequined bikini is online. Cancel all your plans

JLo hangs out with Miami Dade police officers as she films a video in Miami Beach’s Espanola Way. Image from Instagram/ MiamiBeachPD

You waited long enough, and it’s here: Jennifer Lopez’s new video for her latest song, “Cambia El Paso,” or “Change the Step” is out.

Just as we expected, it’s beyond sexy. We saw the superstar and her entourage shutting down Española Way last month to shoot it, with the help of local cops.

The roughly four minute video, costarring current collaborator Rauw Alejandro, starts with JLo walking in Miami Beach in a sparkly halter top, jean shorts and a jean jacket.

Then the actress-singer struts around the newly opened Goodtime Hotel on Washington Avenue.

Soon enough, the onetime Fly Girl is writhing around on the sand, then splashing in the ocean. Those famous rock hard abs, muscular legs and toned arms are on full display.

Did we mention that Lopez will turn 52 on July 24? Let’s hope on again bf Ben Affleck treats her like the queen she is. (A-Rod, get a tissue).