Yes, Shakira does eat carbs and we have proof. See her at this Miami Beach pizzeria

Shakira eats pizza? Carb loaded, cheesy pizza?! No way.

According to La Leggenda Pizzeria owner Giovanni Gagliardi, the Colombian pop star did indeed indulge, and he has receipts.

Gagliardi and his wife posted a pic of the 44 year old singer and her partner, soccer stud Gerard Pique, 34, outside the establishment in Miami Beach. The famous couple and their kids came in on Tuesday to watch the Spain vs. Italy semifinal matchup at UEFA Euro 2020 in Baku, Azerbaijan.

“She had the award-winning pizza Margherita and our famous gnocchi,” said Gagliardi, who added that the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer and the Spanish footballer are regulars.

“When she comes she doesn’t call for any reservation or a private table,” he added of the part time South Florida resident. “She feels at home with us.”

Pizza and gnocchi? Sounds like an intense workout is in the not so distant future. In all seriousness, how does Shakira stay so tiny?

The entertainer’s personal trainer Anna Kaiser told E! News before the 2020 Super Bowl that Shak works out six days a week, with Sundays off. The star prefers conditioning with rubber bands, high intensity interval training (HIIT) and vigorous dancing (obvio).

As for her diet, it’s a well-rounded, balanced one with a focus on fresh foods.

Yes, there’s the occasional cheat day.

“She’s good about it in general, but she will treat herself,” Kaiser said. “Balance is really important. Having those moments where you’re allowed to cheat every once in a while is also very important.”