Doral Yard to open a 15,000-square-foot outdoor entertainment space called The Backyard

Doral Yard

Despite the COVID pandemic winding down, outdoor entertainment isn’t going by the wayside.

Over at The Doral Yard, more open space.

This fall, visitors will be able to take social distancing to a whole new level in a new 15,000-square-foot space called The Backyard. That’s in addition to the Yard’s existing 6,000-square-foot indoor food hall and event space, the Hub, which opened last October.

To make way for the expansion and set up operations, the Yard will stay open, but pause its live music, fitness classes, table reservations, and some outdoor seating for a few weeks.

The upcoming setup will offer casual seating, a large covered stage for live music, an organic garden, and a jumbo screen showing movies and sporting events.

There will also be a full-service restaurant on premises. Barbakoa by Finka, from Chef Eileen Andrade of Finka Table & Tap, will feature an Asian- Latin fusion menu revolving around coal-fired fresh ingredients.

Existing, fully functioning vendors at The Hub now include plant-based, globally inspired Della Bowls; Venezuelan comfort food like ‘pollo en brasa’ or rotisserie chicken from Un Pollo; and dim sum made from scratch daily by Yip.

Responsible for the Backyard’s cool look is Saladino Design, of Ball & Chain and Red Rooster Overtown fame.

The Doral Yard

Where: 8455 NW 53rd St., Doral. Behind The Hub.

More information: www.thedoralyard.com. 305-744-5038.