Doral Yard is coming soon. Here’s a look at the vendors you’ll find there

Yip dumplings

Prediction: Doral is going to be LIT.

The Doral Yard is shaping up to be a major food and dining destination.

The 20,000 square foot “community gathering concept,” aka Wynwood Yard 2.0, just announced a few, cool new vendors who will be moving in at 8455 NW 53rd Street.

Some culinary entrepreneurs will make their appearance during the grand opening in late 2019; others will open in a second phase, in the spring of 2020.

Here’s a taste:

Paletas Morelia

This is the spot to customize your own handcrafted gourmet popsicle (paleta) made with all natural ingredients. Flavors run the gamut, from dulce de leche, Sicilian pistachio, Belgian chocolate, and sweet meets exotic passionfruit. www.paletasmorelia.com

Pokekai

Out of fast casual lunch options? Grab a bowl of poke (Hawaiian for “slice”) here. Also on the menu: tacos, bao and wontons. www.pokekaimiami.com

Santo Dulce Churros

These aren’t your ordinary street churros. They’re made to order and coated with inventive flavors and stacked over locally made scoops of ice cream. All your salty meets sweet fantasies rolled into one. santodulcechurros.com

Yip

The Doral Yard

Handcrafted dumplings made from scratch every morning sound good? No need to answer that question. The resident dim sum shifu (master) hand-rolls in small batches to ensure “every bite is amazing,” say the owners. Yip, yip, yooray. www.yipmiami.com

Della Bowls

The Doral Yard’s CEO Della Heiman makes her so called Della bowls with love. The company’s motto: “Healthy bowls of happy.” And we all need to find happiness. dellabowls.com

Un Pollo

The Doral Yard

Is there any other food more satisfying than a plate of golden brown, juicy rotisserie chicken? Skip your deli aisle and munch down at this eatery, where the Venezuelan owners Lisseth and Carlos Campos infuse their birds with flavors from back home.

Bonus: The Doral Yard has also just launched an “early adopters” membership, known as La Familia. Join and you’ll be invited to pop-up events, entered into a raffle and get such perks as 10 percent off all drinks the first week The Doral Yard is open.