‘Free’: Country singer Jana Kramer celebrates her newly single status in Miami Beach

Divorce sucks. Or does it?

Fresh off splitting with former NFL tight end Mike Caussin after roughly six years of marriage and two kids, Jana Kramer was just in Miami doing what comes naturally in the 305.

The country singer/actress looked like she was having fun (no, really, not just for the cameras) over the weekend at Nikki Beach day club.

A source told Miami.com that Kramer “had a low key toes-in-the-sand lunch” with two pals under the palm trees, then took photos under the property’s iconic tepee (Simone Biles and her NFL bf were recent visitors).

The single mother of two (with three marriages in her rear view mirror) captioned the shot: “I needed to lose you to love me.”

Another photo on Saturday shows Kramer on a boat, raising her arms in the air, on what would have been the estranged duo’s six year anniversary, apparently.

“Free. And not looking back. I thought not celebrating six years today would feel heavy and sad, and though there is sadness in the broken, there is more joy, happiness, freedom and self love than I’ve ever experienced,” said the caption. “The weight has been lifted and I welcome the unknown, because there is so much beauty in what’s next. Find your strength and set yourself free.”

The sunny trip south came shortly after announcing a major breakup with Caussin, which resulted in Kramer having to fork over more than $500K as part of the divorce settlement.

According to People, the ex couple’s dissolution agreement says the “One Tree Hill” star, 37, must pay the former NFL player, 34, a total of $592,400 as settlement of any claims Caussin, who has previously been to rehab for cheating and sex addiction, may have in their marital estate.

Earlier this month, the Michigan native opened up about the harsh reality of divorce on her podcast, “Whine Down.”

“This is hard. This is emotional. I’m not laughing about this. It sucks. It’s a really awful feeling,” said the soon to be divorcee. “I didn’t want this. That’s where I’m at now.”

Moving right along. If you’re sticking around, Jana, we hear A-Rod is single.