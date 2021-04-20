‘With you is where I want to be’: Simone Biles cozies up to NFL boyfriend in Miami

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens

When asked why she wasn’t smiling after being complimented on “Dancing with the Stars” back in 2017 Simone Biles had the best ever response.

“Smiling doesn’t win you gold medals,” the gymnast famously told host Tom Bergeron.

Though Biles didn’t win the reality competition, we can see her hard work is still paying off four years later.

The four-time Gold Olympic champion showed off some rock hard abs during a trip to Miami Beach over the weekend.

On Friday, Biles enjoyed a romantic beach day with her boyfriend, NFL Houston Texans star Jonathan Owens at Nikki Beach.

Insiders told Miami.com that the 24-year-old Texas native also had some friends tag along for the fun. The group reportedly sipped on a pitcher of margaritas and nibbled on fries, bruschetta and calamari.

Biles posted a pic of her cuddling in a tepee with Owens. Her cut out blue bikini highlighted her awesome abs and ridiculously toned legs.

“With you is where I want to be,” said her caption.

The NFL safety, 25, posted the same pic along with a sweet message: “When it’s real, you ain’t gotta say much.”

On Monday, the four foot eight athlete posted a racier pic of her climbing on her baller beau’s lap and kissing him smack on the lips.

“Writing this from Florida with love.”

The two lovebirds began dating last summer after Biles split with fellow gymnast Stacey Irving Jr.