‘She came here to slay’: See Martha Stewart’s sultry selfie in Miami for SoBe fest

Mogul/media personality Martha Stewart Getty Images

At almost 80 years old, Martha Stewart still doesn’t disappoint.

The lifestyle queen brought the glam Thursday night for two different events launching the South Beach Wine & Food Festival.

The 79-year-old (YES! AS OLD AS YOUR GRANDMA!), posted a few sultry snaps to her private Instagram page, showing off a goddess like gold kaftan, classic pearls and frosted curls.

One pic sees her making a duck face (pursing her lips seductively) in front of a large mirror with liquor bottles in front: “No I am not drinking everything on the bar,” Stewart joked in the caption. “I am in Miami celebrating @sobewffest 20 years.”

The hostess with the mostest’s first stop was the Soho Beach House for a dinner with her new partner, Canadian cannabis company Canopy Growth that featured her new CBD edibles. She later headed to the Fontainebleau for a blowout with hospitality god David Grutman that featured a Chainsmokers concert.

Another more demure pic showed a closeup of her shimmery makeup.

Stewart’s fans and followers flooded the comments section with compliments.

“Martha did not come here to play, she came here to SLAY.”

“Martha, you are just gorgeous,” wrote one. “Hey Snoop [her “Potluck Dinner Party” costar] come get your girl before someone else does.”

“Damn, girl. You are killing this look.”

“Seriously, how are you so fabulous?”

One fan was more grateful: “Thank you for giving us older gals a little bit of something to look forward to being sexy again.”

It’s been about a year since we last saw such a pose from this hottie senior citizen.

Last summer, Stewart pulled a Kim Kardashian, almost breaking the internet with a sensual selfie by her pool in the Hamptons.

The former model told “Entertainment Tonight” that she wasn’t trying to post a so-called thirst trap and wasn’t aware of the millennial term.

“My camera came on backwards, you know, selfie mode, and I looked so nice. The sun was on my face. I thought, ‘Oh, that looks pretty,’ so I took the picture,” she told the outlet. “It looked good.”

It did indeed. And we’ll have what she’s having.