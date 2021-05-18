Ariana Grande is a married woman: Pop star weds her real estate mogul beau, rep says

Ariana Grande Invision/AP

She went and did it.

Ariana Grande is a married woman.

After numerous stops and starts, the pop star married Dalton Gomez, a representative for Grande confirmed to the Associated Press.

The Boca Raton native’s representative told People the deed went down at a small, intimate gathering at the home they share in Montecito, California.

“The room was so happy and full of love,” the rep told People. “The couple and both families couldn’t be happier.”

The two got engaged last December. They began dating in January 2020 and reportedly got closer during the protracted pandemic lockdown.

It’s unclear if Grande, 27, and Gomez, 25, will split their time in South Florida. They obviously like warm weather. Gomez posted a sweet, tropical looking snap of the two embracing by a pool with a ring emoji. So maybe South Florida?

Regardless. congrats.

Grande showed off her stunning engagement ring in December, a five-carat oval diamond set at an angle and accented with a pearl. Some diehard fans recalled a similar piece of jewelry that the former “Victorious” star’s grandmother gave her before her death in 2015, but Grande never confirmed the ring was made from that keepsake.