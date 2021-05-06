Pop star Christina Aguilera made a secret trip to Zoo Miami. We have details

Christina Aguilera at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino near Hollywood. Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

What a girl wants: A trip to see the animals.

Yes. Christina Aguilera went to the zoo.

The pop star, 40, didn’t advertise her trip to Zoo Miami on Instagram, but the facility’s spokesman, wildlife expert Ron Magill, posted a snap on social media of the two.

I was privileged to take @xtina and her family around the zoo recently. If I had a Mount Rushmore for female vocalists, she would certainly be on it. Having said that, it was nice to see such a huge star just privately being a loving mom and enjoying her family. pic.twitter.com/vq4c9BrkUH — Ron Magill (@RonMagill) May 4, 2021

“I was privileged to take @xtina and her family around the zoo recently,” he wrote, obviously a fan. “If I had a Mount Rushmore for female vocalists, she would certainly be on it. Having said that, it was nice to see such a huge star just privately being a loving mom and enjoying her family.”

Magill also told his followers that Aguilera, 40, went the extra mile, saying she FaceTimed his daughter, who is in Spain, to say hello.

“Thanks to that FaceTime call, all of a sudden, ‘Dad’ was cool instead of embarrassing!” he joked.

The “Beautiful” singer also shares custody of her son Max Bratman, 13, with her ex husband, producer Jordan Bratman.

Magill confirmed to the Miami.com that Aguilera was there with her production assistant fiancé Matthew Rutler, 36, and their daughter Summer Rain, 6, “a few weeks ago,” and is currently back home in Los Angeles.

The timing seems about right. A check of her Insta timeline shows a pretty Insta pic of the skyline back in February with the caption, “Miami nights.” There was also a picture of her at a recording studio in the Magic City, which is a three hour drive from Tampa, Florida, when the “The Voice” judge performed at a Super Bowl afterparty.

Aguilera told Health magazine last month she was recording not one, but, two albums.

“I’m months away from anything being announced,” she said. “I’m simultaneously working on my English record and the follow-up to my debut Spanish album — about 20 years overdue ... I am reinspired and have reconnected with myself. I’ve fallen in love with music all over again.”

The Staten Island native’s last album was 2018’s “Liberation.”