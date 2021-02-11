‘Miami nights’: Christina Aguilera just posted a red-hot pic from a red-hot Jacuzzi

Christina Aguilera Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Miami sure has its problems, but boy, do we give great skyline.

Christina Aguilera, for one, appreciates the Magic City, posting on Instagram two lustrous shots Wednesday evening from a waterside hot tub, bathed in a red light.

“Miami nights,” she captioned the pic of her posing in a one-piece bathing suit (shockingly prim for the 305).

Another photo shows Aguilera staring out at the bay, the towering skyscrapers lit up in the background.

Yes, despite all our issues, the sexy scenery and sultry weather fail to disappoint. Especially when the rest of the nation is basically a frozen tundra.

While Aguilera gave few (no) details why she was here, the “Beautiful” singer did just perform at a Super Bowl LV afterparty. Fellow artists in the postgame lineup at Verizon’s Big Concert For Small Business included Jazmine Sullivan, Miley Cyrus and Alicia Keys. Xtina documented her Florida trip, starting with climbing onto a private jet.

So the question remains: Why here? Why now? It’s possible the 40-year-old Staten Island native just needs to decompress, like the rest of us humans. Or “The Voice” star could be making new music in Miami, which would thrill her fans. Another recent Insta pic teased with a shot of her with headphones on, with the cryptic caption, “Xtudio.”

Aguilera hasn’t made an album since 2018’s “Liberation,” so she’s definitely due.

Commenters couldn’t resist asking about a new album, which is reportedly going to be recorded in Spanish.

“Enjoy this calm before you STORM the music scene.”

“Queremos el álbum en español! (We want the Spanish album!).”

“Glad u get a night to relax X!! Know you are working hard.”