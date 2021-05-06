Miami Herald Logo
All vaxxed now: Ivanka Trump visits Miami CVS again for her second dose against COVID

All done. At least for the time being.

Ivanka Trump got her second COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday, she told her 7 million plus followers.

The former first daughter returned to the same CVS pharmacy in South Florida where she got her first Pfizer shot last month.

“This afternoon, I gratefully received my second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine,” raid the caption next to a snap of her masked, sleeve of her white dress rolled up. “Getting fully vaccinated is the best way to end this pandemic and protect ourselves and one another.”

Though the location of the store is unclear, the 39 year old daughter of Donald J. Trump is currently still living in Surfside with her husband Jared Kushner and three kids while their mega-mansion gets built on Indian Creek Village.

The famous couple purchased a good chunk of land back in December, “believed to be” a 1.8-acre, 80,000-square-foot plot most recently owned by Julio Iglesias and listed at $31.8 million.

Will Trump need a third shot? That’s possible.

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla told NBC News in February that people may need a booster within 12 months of being fully vaccinated.

