Justin Bieber channeled Happy Gilmore on a golf course in Miami. Here’s why (we think)

Justin Bieber AFP/ Getty Images / TNS

We have one word for this outing: Random.

DJ Khaled and Justin Bieber got together on Sunday.

That’s not weird because they are collaborating on music. Khaled and Bieber were reportedly shooting a video for the new song “Let It Go” with Atlanta rapper 21 Savage.

But where they went to shoot was random: Not the club, or a recording studio – they hit a local golf course.

The “Baby” singer, sporting dreads, posted a pic on Instagram on a golf cart with the mega producer. In another post, Bieber is down on the ground, holding his club like a pool stick. The “All I Do is Win” singer is on the ground with him and encouraging the shot. Bieber cracks up as the camera crew looks on.

Bieber, who hails from Canada and is a huge hockey fan, wears a Toronto Maple Leafs jersey with “Gilmore” on the back, a nod to Adam Sandler’s character in “Happy Gilmore,” the classic comedy about a hockey player who tries golf.

Another snap on Khaled’s social media shows Bieber wearing a caddie’s white uniform with his name plastered on the back.

We can’t imagine how this video is going to turn out, but it looks fairly funny (get it?).

But for the video to have been really funny, maybe they should have invited Sandler along.

He may be around. The former “SNL” star, who lives in Boca Raton part time, hit the links for “Happy Gilmore’s” 25th anniversary back in February.

When @AdamSandler is in town playing some golf and revises the Happy GIlmore tee shot! @BocaPolice https://t.co/83Bi0O0YtM — Boca Raton Police (@BocaPolice) February 18, 2021