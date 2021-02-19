Adam Sandler just hit the links in Boca for Happy Gilmore’s anniversary. Cops noticed

You’re about to feel really old.

Adam Sandler’s classic movie “Happy Gilmore” just turned 25.

For Tuesday’s anniversary of the movie about an inspirational but dimwitted hockey player turned amateur golfer, Sandler hit the links in Boca Raton.

The 54-year-old SNL alum posted an homage on Twitter with the caption: “Happy loves you! Thanks for everything!”

In his Gilmore voice, he speaks to the camera: “OK, it’s been 25 years since I’ve done this. Let’s see what happens. I’m scared. Shooter McGavin, this is for you,” Sandler says, referring to Happy’s on screen rival played by Chris McDonald..

When @AdamSandler is in town playing some golf and revises the Happy GIlmore tee shot! @BocaPolice https://t.co/83Bi0O0YtM — Boca Raton Police (@BocaPolice) February 18, 2021

After hitting the ball (we can’t see how far), Sandler comes back to the camera: “Smashed! That went pretty well. You’re dead, Shooter,” Sandler says with an evil laugh.

The local cops, apparently fans of the flick, weighed in on his post.

WPTV reports the Brooklyn native teed off at the Boca Raton Resort & Spa.

Sandler is often spotted in the area, where he owns a home. His wife, Jacquie Titone, is a native of Coral Springs, and her family still lives here.