Pretty Ricky singer Baby Blue gives an update after being shot at Davie bowling alley

Rapper Baby Blue, of Pretty Ricky. GETTY GETTY IMAGES

Good news for Baby Blue.

After being shot in the shoulder outside Sparez bowling alley in Davie last week, the Pretty Ricky singer is on the road to recovery.

The local rapper (real name Diamond Blue Smith) has been updating his worried fans on Instagram.

One graphic video (with a warning on it) shows a tube sucking out blood from the Miami native’s lungs into a container while Smith shows off a gaping wound on his left side.

According a report from the Davie Police Department, after a night out attending an event at the bowling alley, Smith and his cousin were victims of an attempted armed robbery. The suspects, who are still at large, tried to unsuccessfully steal the singer’s necklace. Smith was shot in the process and the assailants fled.

WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS EXPLICIT IMAGERY.

“Two victims were in the parking lot of Sparez, next to their vehicles when two unknown armed male suspects approached,” said the report. “A physical altercation ensued over the attempted robbery of a gold chain necklace which resulted in the suspect firearm discharging, striking the victim in the left shoulder area.”

Soon after the incident, which occurred in the early hours of April 19, Smith was placed in critical condition. Soon after, he was able to post on Instagram that the bullet pierced his lung and was lodged in his back. He told followers that he would need to learn to breathe and walk again.

On Monday, Smith was out of the hospital riding in the passenger seat of a car. The “Love and Hip Hop” star touches the area where he was shot, right under his immense necklace, and writes, “Still a lil sore but feeling good, feeling great, feeling blessed.”

The Davie Police Department told the Miami Herald Tuesday that Smith’s case was still an “active investigation” and there were “no updates at this time.”