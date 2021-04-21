Pretty Ricky singer in critical condition after being shot at South Florida bowling alley

Pretty Ricky member Baby Blue Getty Images

A disturbing, graphic video circulating on social media Wednesday on Hollywood Unlocked says that Pretty Ricky singer Baby Blue was shot.

In the video, a man who looks like the music star is seen lying on a patterned carpet. A sign that reads Sparez is close by.

HL’s caption says that the Miami rapper (real name Diamond Blue Smith) was shot at Sparez bowling alley in Davie, but gives scant information. People surround the man trying to help keep him comfortable while waiting for an ambulance.

A Davie Police Department report provided Wednesday to the Miami Herald confirmed that there was a shooting at the bowling alley at midnight Monday.

Asked if Smith was the gunshot victim in the video, the agency confirmed it was the 37-year-old “Love & Hip Hop: Miami” star.

According to the incident report, Smith was hit in the shoulder in an attempted robbery.

“Two victims were in the parking lot of SPAREZ, next to their vehicles when two unknown armed male suspects approached,” said the report. “A physical altercation ensued over the attempted robbery of a gold chain necklace which resulted in the suspect firearm discharging, striking the victim in the left shoulder area.”

The rapper was transported to a local area hospital, and remains in critical condition. The two suspects fled before cops arrived on the scene.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the DPD at 954-693-8200, or call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. You can remain anonymous.

On the Miami native’s Instagram is a video him wearing a large necklace but it’s unclear if it is the one that was involved in the incident.

On Smith’s bio reads a new hashtag: #prayforbabyblue.