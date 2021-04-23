Fox host Sean Hannity just bought a beach house in Palm Beach. Take a look inside

Well, look who’s moving to the neighborhood.

Former President Donald Trump has a new ally in his midst: Fox News host Sean Hannity just bought a condo in Palm Beach, The Palm Beach Post first reported.

The cable TV/radio personality paid $5.3 million on Tuesday for the two-level waterside townhome that is just a hop, skip and jump from Trump’s spread at Mar-a-Lago.

Sean Hannity’s new Palm Beach home

Hannity’s three-bedroom, five-bathroom house is nothing too fancy. Pictures of the interior show it has great views of the ocean, but the cheery interior doesn’t scream glitz and glamour.

Sean Hannity’s new Palm Beach home

The media outlet reports the native New Yorker, 59, bought the beach house in an off-market deal. It had been purchased only a month ago by a couple who paid $4.2 million, did a renovation, then turned around and flipped it.

Sean Hannity’s new Palm Beach home

It’s unclear if Hannity intends to use this South Florida place as his full time residence or a vacation getaway. The conservative commentator often complains about New York’s high taxes and threatens to move to the Sunshine State full time.

Back in December 2020, the outspoken personality sold his Naples penthouse apartment for $5.7 million. Before your jaw drops, that’s mere chump change for Hannity, one of today’s top-paid anchors. Forbes put him on the list in 2020, what with his radio deals and Fox shelling out $25 million a year to keep him talking.

Will the “Live Free or Die” author be spending time there solo? Because Hannity, who is rumored to be dating colleague Ainsley Earhardt, got divorced from his wife Jill Rhodes last year. They have two adult children who will hopefully visit dad.

Then again, old pal Trump is just a short drive away.