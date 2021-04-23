Someone stole a giant teddy bear from this Coral Gables eatery. Watch how it went down

It’s a way Miami whodunit with a stuffed animal twist.

On Thursday, Gramercy restaurant in Coral Gables lost one of its own.

Surveillance footage from outside the new hot spot at 65 Miracle Mile caught a man jumping out of a car, grabbing one of the jumbo teddy bears on display outside and hopping back in the vehicle.

Cops responded to the scene and are investigating.

The life sized red bears are being auctioned off for charity for $500 a piece as part of their “Bears In Chairs” promotion benefiting The Lotus House. TV star Lili Estefan recently posed with one at the eatery that opened in December 2020.

The Gramercy has raised already several thousand dollars by auctioning these photogenic toys off in support of the local charity dedicated to improving the lives of women, youth and children experiencing homelessness.

Normally, the bears sit along the exterior of this new Gables brasserie that’s in the old Tarpon Bend space; now they are down one bear, and the thief is at large.

“We thank the public and authorities for their help and any leads to catch this individual,” said Carlos Cruz, the restaurant’s director of operations. “We are really proud of The Gramercy’s Bears in Chairs program. We’ve already raised a couple thousand dollars for our most worthwhile charity partner, The Lotus House. We hope the bear is returned soon as they are a signature part of our program and beloved by our Coral Gables neighborhood.”