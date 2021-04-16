Watch Carrie Underwood belt out a song in Spanish at the Latin AMAs in South Florida

Carrie Underwood Robb D. Cohen/Invision/AP

Que sí, Carrie.

We mean, yassss.

Carrie Underwood showed off some impressive Spanish speaking – um, singing – skills Thursday night at the Latin American Music Awards at the BB&T Center in Sunrise.

The country singer, 38, performed a duet of her new song “Tears of Gold” with Spanish pop star David Bisbal – and breaks out into Spanish midway through.

“Pero si tú te vas mi vida no es vida si tú no estás. Mi último aliento te llevarás,” Underwood belted out. “Si tú no estás sería imposible continuar.”

Translation: But if you go my life is not life, if you are not there. You will take my last breath. If you are not there, it would be impossible to continue. “

The audience roared in approval as golden droplets rained down from the ceiling.

“’Cause it’s raining, ‘cause it’s raining,” they both sing.

“Tears” is the “American Idol” winner’s first bilingual project. She is originally from Oklahoma.

Bisbal, 41, told Billboard he brought Underwood onto the song due to her incredible range.

“I immediately knew it was an amazing track that needed a special talent, and voice, to work with me on a duet,” he said back in December soon after the release. “As an artist and vocalist, I listen to a lot of songs, determine the style and sound, and am involved in the process of picking my collaborators for my projects.”

“Tears of Gold” is off Bisbal’s special limited reissue release of his album, “En Tus Planes.”

As for the rest of the flashy Telemundo show, Bad Bunny took home the most awards (five), followed by Karol G and Nicki Minaj. Among the famous faces who showed up were Camila Cabello, El Puma, Pitbull, Prince Royce, Ziggy Marley and Ricky Martin.

For a full list of winners, go to LatinAMAs.com.