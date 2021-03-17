Where’s the swoon emoji? A shirtless Lenny Kravitz cutting a coconut just made our year

We have to say 2021 is really looking up.

The coronavirus vaccine is being rolled out, another stimulus check is on the way and Lenny Kravitz is slicing fruit without a shirt.

The rocker posted a picture on Instagram Tuesday that truly, madly, deeply improved the outlook of even the most jaded social media users.

It was a simple enough snap: The 56-year-old, with his rock-hard six pack out in full force, stands on a porch surrounded by lush foliage. He is digging into a coconut with a large knife.

Kravitz has obviously spent much of his quarantine, locked down in the Bahamas, doing abdominal work.

But the “Fly Away” singer is apparently not there, but nearby in the Dominican Republic, shooting the upcoming movie “Shotgun Wedding” with Jennifer Lopez. He posted another recent Insta photo of him reading the script in bed.

Kravitz’s comments section was flooded with positive messages and plenty of fire emojis.

“How you still look like this?”

“Can’t get over the fact that this guy is 56.”

“I’ve never wanted to be a coconut. Now I do!”

“I strive to look this damn good with age! Lenny is like the world’s finest wine!”

“Why isn’t there a swoon emoji?” asked “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” actress Karyn Parsons. (He replied with a “Thank you,” so he’s reading all the fan mail.)

Kravitz tagged (@fruitsnrootz) which reposted his photo and hashtagged #36hourfast. So eating fruit after abstaining from food may be how the fitness enthusiast pulled off this super fresh physique for his 3.6 million followers.

We hear Lopez’s on-again fiance Alex Rodriguez is also in the D.R., attempting to patch up their relationship. The ex baller better start doing some more sit-ups is our advice. And maybe try an, um, fast.