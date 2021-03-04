‘We supposed to be working!’ Dwyane Wade catches former teammate sleeping on the job

Former Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade speaks to the media after his ceremony for his jersey-retirement at halftime as the Heat host against the Cleveland Cavaliers at AmericanAirlines Arena on Saturday, February 22, 2020. dsantiago@miamiherald.com

Need a good belly laugh?

These days, of course you do.

Dwyane Wade is here to provide it for you, courtesy of his former teammate Shaquille O’Neal.

On Wednesday, Wade tweeted out a video of Shaq, with whom he played from 2004 to 2008, sleeping on the job.

In the quick clip, Wade and O’Neal are behind the scenes at TNT’s “Inside the NBA” show in Atlanta, where the former LA Lakers star is an analyst.

Shaq is leaning back on an office chair wearing a bizarre astronaut like helmet-meets-face shield, snoring loudly.

“What the hell is going on in here?” Wade says, snickering into the camera, “We supposed to be working!”

In the comments, you see a lot of laughing emojis and jokes but some sympathetic people note that the 48-year-old ex baller has a medical condition and the “helmet” is actually headgear called a PAP machine.

“For anyone wondering, that’s for sleep apnea. Makes sure he keeps breathing,” wrote one concerned fan.

All joking aside, we want a job like that.