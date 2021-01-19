Dwyane Wade posted a naked picture for his birthday. But not everyone is happy

Former Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade turned 39 Sunday. dsantiago@miamiherald.com

No, Dwyane Wade wasn’t banned from Instagram for his racy birthday post. But the pic he posted wasn’t exactly safe for work (even at home).

The former Miami Heat star, who turned 39 on Sunday, shows he’s still got it in a picture behind his famous wife, Gabrielle Union.

The two are standing in front of a bathroom mirror; Wade is completely naked with a serious look on his face. Union is smiling widely.

“Birthday behavior,” read the baller’s caption. “39 is already looking up.”

Most commenters seemed appreciative of the basketball legend’s still fit physique.

Some were a bit taken aback.

Like son Zaire, who posted a green faced emoji.

“This isn’t what I wanted up wake up to,” wrote the budding 18-year-old basketball star.

Zaya, 13, chimed in, too: “Chill, I just got on.”

Even his toddler Kaavia, 2, didn’t approve of dad’s exposure: “Thought I had more time before his midlife crisis.”