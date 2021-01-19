Miami Herald Logo
miami-com Logo

News

Dwyane Wade posted a naked picture for his birthday. But not everyone is happy

Former Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade turned 39 Sunday.
Former Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade turned 39 Sunday. DAVID SANTIAGO dsantiago@miamiherald.com

No, Dwyane Wade wasn’t banned from Instagram for his racy birthday post. But the pic he posted wasn’t exactly safe for work (even at home).

The former Miami Heat star, who turned 39 on Sunday, shows he’s still got it in a picture behind his famous wife, Gabrielle Union.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by dwyanewade (@dwyanewade)

The two are standing in front of a bathroom mirror; Wade is completely naked with a serious look on his face. Union is smiling widely.

“Birthday behavior,” read the baller’s caption. “39 is already looking up.”

Most commenters seemed appreciative of the basketball legend’s still fit physique.

Read Next

Some were a bit taken aback.

Like son Zaire, who posted a green faced emoji.

“This isn’t what I wanted up wake up to,” wrote the budding 18-year-old basketball star.

Zaya, 13, chimed in, too: “Chill, I just got on.”

Even his toddler Kaavia, 2, didn’t approve of dad’s exposure: “Thought I had more time before his midlife crisis.”

Profile Image of Madeleine Marr
Madeleine Marr
Celebrity/real time news reporter Madeleine Marr has been with The Miami Herald since 2003. She has covered such features as travel, fashion and food. In 2007, she helped launch the newspaper’s daily People Page, attending red carpet events, awards ceremonies and press junkets; interviewing some of the biggest names in show business; and hosting her own online show. She is originally from New York City and has two daughters.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service