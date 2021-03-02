NSYNC’s Joey Fatone is heading to Wynwood for drive-in event. Here’s how to watch it

Joey Fatone Getty Images

Joey Fatone is taking his hosting talents to Wynwood.

The former NSYNC singer, 44, will emcee a drive-in fashion show for charity — and his daughter.

Fatone will be front and center March 9 at the Carpool Cinema Wynwood for a runway show put on by Runway of Dreams, a nonprofit that helps raise awareness about inclusivity.

Though the shindig is private, you can watch it virtually two days later on Runway of Dreams’ YouTube channel.

The onetime boybander’s 11-year-old daughter Kloey, who has high functioning autism, will be one of the 40 local models strutting their stuff. Other participants include military veterans, athletes and authors, many of whom have various disabilities and challenges.

The outdoor show will feature so-called adaptive pieces from Kohl’s, Zappos, Stride Rite and Tommy Hilfiger, meaning they are designed for those with issues dressing independently.

Runway of Dreams Founder and CEO Mindy Scheier is pleased to be able to mount this effort.

“After approaching the fashion industry about designing mainstream adaptive clothing less than a decade ago, I’m so proud to see how far the movement and the industry have come in such a short time,” said Scheier, whose organization is based in New Jersey.

While you watch from your keyboard and see something you fancy on the catwalk, download the Runway by SAP app, click “love” as it sashays by and add it to your wish list or cart.

While you’re on YouTube browsing styles, you could catch an old NSYNC video or two.

In all seriousness, this show will likely be a proud-papa moment for Fatone, who has said that raising a daughter with autism with wife Kelly Baldwin has been at times challenging.

“It has tested us a lot,” the singer told “Today” back in 2017. “She’s on the spectrum of autism and there are all different types, so everyone handles their child differently, but we handle it as we go, like most parents.”

And no, Fatone will not be singing. This we promise you, so bye, bye, bye. OK, we’ll stop now. Gone.

More info: www.runwayofdreams.org