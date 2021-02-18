‘We’re struggling’: NJ Real Housewives stars take trip to Miami amid marriage problems

Joe and Melissa Gorga

For many couples, marriage is hard.

Add reality show cameras to the mix, even harder.

Then throw a protracted quarantine in there and hoo boy.

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Melissa Gorga, for one, opened up to UsWeekly about the challenges she and husband Joe Gorga are currently facing as the new (11th) season of the show kicked off Wednesday night on Bravo.

““It’s not easy,” admitted the mother of three. “We’re struggling. I’m not sitting here telling you that, like, I’m moving out of my house today, but we we’re struggling, and we show it.”

So when the going gets rough, this couple chose to travel to South Florida for some one on one time.

The two, as per Gorga’s Instagram, were here over the Valentine’s Day weekend, and from all appearances looked happy at the beach.

In one pic by the shore, the 40-year-old wrote a tribute to her spouse of 11 years.

“We Work Hard. We Play Hard. We’re aggressive in happiness, in loving, in life. Happy Valentine’s Day @joeygorga love you long time.”

The Gorgas are long fans of the area. Last year for Super Bowl LIV, in pre quarantine times, they stayed aboard the Utopia IV megayacht with pals Loren and JR Ridinger.

The reality stars played things a little more low key on this most recent getaway, preferring to chill at the W South Beach while practically the entire rest of the nation froze, including their home of New Jersey.

Let’s hope the warm-weather trip brought them closer together, and we won’t have to see yet another messy “Housewives” divorce like her pal Teresa Giudice.