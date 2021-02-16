Barstool Sports boss Dave Portnoy is still in Miami – and he’s reportedly got company

David Portnoy

Single or nah?

Dave Portnoy, who has taken up residence in Miami at least until the rest of the country thaws out, may not be reviewing slices solo anymore.

Page Six reports that the Barstool Sports founder has been spending quality time down south with former Philadelphia Eagles cheerleader Shannon St. Clair.

How did editors deduce this? Social media, naturally.

Portnoy, 43, just made a fleeting appearance on St. Clair’s Instagram Stories lounging by a pool, and the two have been spotted out together, sources told the paper.

Portnoy has been actually spotted with a lot of lovely ladies, usually at one of pal Dave Grutman’s eateries. But hey, let the man live. We rarely bust on the controversial Massachusetts native anymore since his Barstool Fund helped raise more than $35 million and counting for small businesses affected by the pandemic.

It’s unclear where Portnoy is currently staying; the 43-year-old had been laying his head at a three bedroom rental at 1 Hotel & Homes for a cool $35,000 a month.

WARNING: THE VIDEO CONTAINS STRONG LANGUAGE.

His latest “One Bite” review was on Monday at New York Pizza on Northeast 14th Street, so maybe downtown.

Portnoy wanted his fans to know that despite it being the President’s Day holiday, he was still working to show us where the best pizza places are in the 305 and beyond.

“Pizza doesn’t sleep,” he said before giving the restaurant’s pie an acceptable 6.7.