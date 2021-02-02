‘So irresponsible’: Miami rap duo City Girls just got slammed for their packed concert

JT and Yung Miami of the City Girls

The City Girls are just like the rest of us: The rapping duo can’t wait until this pandemic is over.

How do we know this?

JT and Yung Miami put on a concert Friday night at Bajas Beachclub in Tallahassee that looked like it could have taken place year ago, right before COVID-19 hit our shores.

Here’s the thing: The virus did hit, and it’s still raging.

Video on social media shows a packed crowd, singing along with the Miami based hip hoppers.

Under The Shade Room’s Instagram post with video of the insane crowd, commenters were taken aback by how many people just had zero left to give.

“So irresponsible.”

“Corona don’t exist in America it seems.”

“Florida is its own country.”

We get it, the ladies want to make up for lost time, after JT was finally sprung from prison in late 2019 after serving time for credit card fraud.

As for the club’s possible superspreader event, the phone was not answered on Tuesday and the website isn’t working. But owner Simon Dag told WCTV that they adhered to all health protocol’s and Florida’s reopening plan.

“Although the City Girls concert at Bajas Beachclub had a large crowd in attendance Bajas has operated at all times in compliance with Florida’s Phase III reopening plan,” he said. “Bajas will continue to comply with State and local regulations in order to offer a safe and exciting entertainment experience.”

The day after the concert, Florida’s Department of Health reported 15,019 cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s known total to 1,713,589.